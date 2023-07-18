MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Since Minot always hosts the North Dakota State Fair (NDSF) and it’s from July 21-29 this year, there is always an increase in visitors.

According to a news release from Mouse River Plan, there is something a little different this year, and that’s construction.

Phase MI-5 is still happening on Railway Avenue, with utilities being relocated to prepare for flood protection features. Railway Avenue is going to stay closed to traffic from 4th Street NE to 27th Street NE.

Traffic on Railway Avenue will continue to detour south to Burdick Expressway, and local traffic will utilize 6th Avenue NE to get to neighborhoods that are north of Railway Avenue.

Even though 4th Avenue NE is open to vehicular traffic from the west at the 7th Street bridge to Lowe’s Garden Center on the east, the construction there will continue.

The shared-use walking paths between Minot Roosevelt Park and Lowe’s Gaden Center still need to be finished as well, and that area is considered a live construction site, which means that it’s closed to pedestrians.

Making sure of the safety of all visitors during the NDSF is the top priority. So for those walking or parking in the area, be extra cautious.