NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.

According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.

Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.

This is going to be a problem over the next few days, and throughout the holiday season.

With roads still slick in parts, stopping distance is going to be impacted.

So, law enforcement is reminding drivers not to swerve. Instead, slowly break and hit the deer.

White Tail Deer is a problem everywhere in our state, but right now, law enforcement is seeing higher numbers north of Minot and around the Magic City.