Beware of Job Scammers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With more than 14,000 available jobs in North Dakota, Job Service North Dakota said many job seekers are being targeted by scammers — but there are ways to make sure you don’t wind up a victim.

According to Job Service, 54.8% of the jobs require a high school diploma or nothing at all, putting many people at risk.

If you receive a response to a job application you don’t remember filling out, do not give out social security numbers, money or a copy of your signature or your birth date.

Job Service finds about two scams a month and said there are red flags you should look out for.

“We had one not that long ago. The scammer told a customer service representative that they were going to pay $46 an hour. That is not common in the field. But the big thing is if they contact you without you applying for a job and if they start asking you for information,” said Amy Arenz, Job Service North Dakota workforce center manager.

Every Monday, Job Service North Dakota offers a free job scam workshop in the Bismarck office beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Williston District One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston District One"

Wind Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farm"

Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy"

Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving"

Suicide Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Awareness"

Weights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weights"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"

Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge