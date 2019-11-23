Beware of Job Scammers

With more than 14,000 available jobs in North Dakota, Job Service North Dakota said many job seekers are being targeted by scammers — but there are ways to make sure you don’t wind up a victim.

According to Job Service, 54.8% of the jobs require a high school diploma or nothing at all, putting many people at risk.

If you receive a response to a job application you don’t remember filling out, do not give out social security numbers, money or a copy of your signature or your birth date.

Job Service finds about two scams a month and said there are red flags you should look out for.

“We had one not that long ago. The scammer told a customer service representative that they were going to pay $46 an hour. That is not common in the field. But the big thing is if they contact you without you applying for a job and if they start asking you for information,” said Amy Arenz, Job Service North Dakota workforce center manager.

Every Monday, Job Service North Dakota offers a free job scam workshop in the Bismarck office beginning at 11:30 a.m.