This month is Military Child Appreciation Month and we spoke with several children whose worldwide journeys have led them to the Minot Air Force Base.

The students told KX the places they have been relocated to with their parents in the armed forces. “Colorado.” “North Carolina.” “Virginia.” “Nebraska. “New Hampshire, New England, New Mexico.” “We lived in Texas, then when my sister was born, we lived in Italy, and when I was born we lived in Virginia.” That’s 10 states between six elementary school children.

According to the Defense Department, there are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges because of their parents’ service. Military families move, on average, every two to three years, impacting kids in several different ways — including forcing children to frequently change schools. That’s why Dakota Elementary School leaders have awarded each of their students with a certificate to honor and recognize what military children go through. They say dandelions can grow and flourish just about anywhere their roots are planted. That’s why they’re the official flower of military children.

“We have a wide variety of kids here,” stated Special Education Teacher at Dakota Elementary School’s MAFB, Mikki Elliott. “They come and they go. They make friends, they leave friends. Their parents are moving, they are moving. They go through just as much as their parents are going through. So, they deserve to get recognized too.”

When speaking to the kids, they all spoke of how proud they are of their parents — as well as where their favorite place to live has been. All of them said ‘Minot’.