BIA needs help locating missing woman

Kara Lynn Mauai, 30, has been reported missing. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Mauai has been missing since Nov. 8. She is described as Native American with brown eyes and dark curly hair with one tattoo on her wrist that says “IKAIKA” and one on her other wrist of a star.

She is 5’2″ and 130 pounds with a piercing behind her ear on her neck. She also has a birthmark on her right thigh.

Mauai was last seen in McLaughlin, S.D. and possibly in Porcupine, N.D.

If you have any information on Mauai’s whereabouts, contact the BIA police at 701-854-7241.