Biannual holiday open house held inside former governor’s mansion

Inside the former governor’s mansion on Sunday was a chance to kick off the holiday season thanks to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

“We’ve been doing the open house on and off since probably the 1980s. I believe this is probably our twenty-sixth year,” State Historical Society Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell said.

Guests were served warm cider and refreshments at the biannual event.

Children made holiday arts and crafts.

There was also a special visitor for kids to meet, Santa Claus!

“People come in not just for Christmas but to take in the history, and tour around the house, and see it,” Campbell said.

Daryle Mindeman is visiting the mansion for the first time and is one of the people seeking some history.

“I’ve lived here in Bismarck for about five years now and I always wanted to go. A friend of mine told me that this was happening and I thought now is the time to do it,” Mindeman said.

Decked out with Christmas decorations, Mindeman said what stands out the most is the classic architectural design.

“The history of the building, to walk through buildings like this even in the room we’re standing in, I can see maybe about five things that are classic to that period,” Mindeman said.

The next holiday open house will be Sunday, December 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.