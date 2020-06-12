Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bicycles are like toilet paper…running out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re thinking of buying a bicycle, just know there is a shortage — and you may have to wait.

Since the pandemic hit, the U.S. is facing a bicycle shortage due to anxiety over using public transportation like buses and taxis. 701 Cycle & Sport in Bismarck has seen this firsthand. The service manager says their shop is considered essential and never closed. He also says bicycles are the new TOILET PAPER, meaning everyone is buying so many stores are running out.

“Bicycles are the new toilet paper and that is not me saying that — actually you can check a couple of magazines. I don’t know, Variety or something. Some magazines decided to name it that,” said Jairo Ramos, Service Manager at 701 Cycle and Sport.

Ramos says sales of bicycles, equipment and repair services nearly doubled compared with the same period last year. In his 30+ years of experience, he’s never seen so many people out riding bikes or participating in biking events.

In fact, the Otter Creek Mountain Bike Race and Festival 701 Cycle hosts every year has nearly sold out. For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge