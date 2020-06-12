Bicycles are like toilet paper…running out

If you’re thinking of buying a bicycle, just know there is a shortage — and you may have to wait.

Since the pandemic hit, the U.S. is facing a bicycle shortage due to anxiety over using public transportation like buses and taxis. 701 Cycle & Sport in Bismarck has seen this firsthand. The service manager says their shop is considered essential and never closed. He also says bicycles are the new TOILET PAPER, meaning everyone is buying so many stores are running out.

“Bicycles are the new toilet paper and that is not me saying that — actually you can check a couple of magazines. I don’t know, Variety or something. Some magazines decided to name it that,” said Jairo Ramos, Service Manager at 701 Cycle and Sport.

Ramos says sales of bicycles, equipment and repair services nearly doubled compared with the same period last year. In his 30+ years of experience, he’s never seen so many people out riding bikes or participating in biking events.

In fact, the Otter Creek Mountain Bike Race and Festival 701 Cycle hosts every year has nearly sold out. For more information go here.