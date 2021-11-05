Bidding begins for new Mandan Public School buildings

In late September, KX News covered the groundbreaking ceremony for two new Mandan Public Schools.

The school district has now released images of the designs.

The images shown include both Mandan High School and Lakewood Elementary.

The need for the new buildings is because of an increase in population over the years.

Part of the building includes Career and Technical Education as well as an increase in capacity for future students.

The new high school will be able to hold 1,400 students.

The district is now bidding on its layout.

“We’re more excited for the community to get this going. Hopefully, this spring we’ll see some construction go on-site with the foundations getting poured and the walls going up,” MPS Business Manager Ryan Legasse said.

Lakewood Elementary school will open in fall 2023 and Mandan High School will open in the fall of 2024.