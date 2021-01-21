Biden extends eviction moratorium for renters and homeowners

Coronavirus
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday extending the CDC foreclosure and eviction moratorium that was set to expire at the end of the month.

The pandemic has caused many renters and homeowners to fall behind on their bills.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 1 in 5 households was behind on their rent in December of 2020.

In North Dakota, a total of 2,427 eviction notices were issued last year. Legal Services of North Dakota (LSND), a legal resource for low-income residents, says they only received 700 applications for housing issues in 2020.

Richard LeMay, Executive Director of LSND, says people are not finding their resources, and it’s a growing frustration.

“There needs to be something done to recognize that this is in place. We shouldn’t put the responsibility solely on the tenant, because they’re already experiencing all kinds of problems: losing a job, or not having enough income,” said LeMay.

If you are facing eviction, and need legal council, CLICK HERE to get in touch with Legal Services.

