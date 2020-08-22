Big 4 Camp in Minot celebrates 90-years

A Minot youth camp is celebrating 90 years, and, folks in the community are invited to enjoy the celebration.

The camp has been vital for kids in Boy Scouts of America across the state and here in our region.

They go camping, learn about winter survival, host meetings and a list of other things.

One organizer tells KX News the event will reflect on memories made, improvements done, and just celebrate the importance of the camp.

Carleton Borden, District Executive for the Tomahawk District, Northern Lights Council, BSA “There was a camp over at Lake Metigoshie and there was a camp on the Missouri river called Spanish Point near Williston both those camps have since gone away, one is now in the bottom of the Lake Sakakawea and one is a part of the state park system so to have a camp for the kids year-round is a great thing for them.” Boy Scouts of America’s District Executive for the Tomahawk District in the Northern Lights Council Carleton Borden said.

Borden says there will also be a small fundraiser to help with future improvements towards the camp.