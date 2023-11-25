BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Several local shop owners in Bismarck couldn’t wait to open their doors to greet shoppers on Saturday morning.

Brooke Leno, owner Out of Town Clothing, said, “It’s such a fun holiday for us, if you want to call it that. It’s a fun day for us to just work with our customers who have been with us for so long and have supported us for so long.”

The Thanksgiving weekend brings several people out to gift shop on Small Business Saturday.

“We’ve been around 12 years, and I’m so appreciative of our customers. It’s a way for us to give back to them and give everyone something to look forward to,” says Leno.

Tammy Wahl, owner of Uptowne Loft Boutique, agrees, “The holidays are huge for us, because it helps the mall, it helps small businesses. It’s bringing community together. It’s bringing family and friends together.”

For shoppers, it means cashing in on some discounts. And for business owners, like Tammy Wahl and Brooke Leno, it’s more word of mouth and a chance to reach a new audience.

“Obviously, shopping in the stores is helpful, but on our social media, just sharing and engaging with our posts is honestly super helpful. This is because the engagement makes our posts show up more often for people. Just sharing with your friends what you love about small businesses, and honestly, trying to pick small businesses over those more corporate retailers if you have the option. Even when you’re getting coffee or anything like that,” said Leno.

Several shops were joining in for the one-day promotion, including at the mall and others in downtown Bismarck.