Big Boy changes nationally, but not locally

The national Big Boy franchise has a new mascot and a new sandwich, but you won’t see either at the Big Boy restaurant in Bismarck.

The national mascot is being changed to a girl named Dolly and the new product is a fried chicken sandwich. But local Big Boy owner Chad Wachter says the sandwich isn’t coming to his menu, and the iconic Big Boy mascot isn’t going anywhere.

“To replace a statue outside that has represented our restaurant for 66 years just isn’t an option. And it’s not gonna happen while I own this restaurant,” said Chad Wachter, Owner of Big Boy in Bismarck.

Nationwide this marks the first time in the restaurant’s 84 year history that Big Boy will not be the mascot.