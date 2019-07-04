Big Changes Could Affect Your Parade Experience

Throngs of people are expected to line the streets of Mandan today for the annual 4th of July parade.

There will be big changes that could change your experience this year.

Memorial Highway will be partially open this year because of construction on I-94.

But, from McDonalds on Memorial to Main Street– it will be completely closed.

Eastbound traffic will be restricted at 7am, between East Main and 3rd Street.

Parade-goers will no longer be able to sit or stand along the North side of Memorial.

You can still view the parade from both sides of Main Street.

And if you won’t be attending — you can watch the entire parade live today on the KX Network, starting at 10:30 AM.