Big changes happening to Minot Scheels

There are some big changes happening to one of the region’s Scheels this year.

The Minot store will nearly double its square footage by moving into the old Sears building at the Dakota Square Mall.

The store leader says the larger space will improve customer experience with things like a mini-bowling lane, a simulated shooting gallery and more product selection.

Right now, the Minot store is the only one in the company that has two locations within one mall setting.

“To get the family back under one roof is going to be really, really important. We can escort customers to those specific areas instead of, ‘Oh, it’s over at our second store,” said Ryan LaBarge, store leader.

Construction is set to begin later this year and the new store is scheduled to open in 2022.