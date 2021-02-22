Big changes happening to Minot Scheels

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are some big changes happening to one of the region’s Scheels this year.

The Minot store will nearly double its square footage by moving into the old Sears building at the Dakota Square Mall.

The store leader says the larger space will improve customer experience with things like a mini-bowling lane, a simulated shooting gallery and more product selection.

Right now, the Minot store is the only one in the company that has two locations within one mall setting.

“To get the family back under one roof is going to be really, really important. We can escort customers to those specific areas instead of, ‘Oh, it’s over at our second store,” said Ryan LaBarge, store leader.

Construction is set to begin later this year and the new store is scheduled to open in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Catalytic Converters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Ice Dams

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News