They say third time’s the charm — and this charm comes as 16 inches long hair.

Cousins Olivia Clark and Stella Campbell, and their grandpa Guy Hatlestad are donating their hair to charity.

“My sister-in-law got cancer and she didn’t like being without hair and we knew we couldn’t give it to her but we could give hair. Then my mom got sick and then I got sick and my wife and my daughters were going to do it but they all dyed their hair so they couldn’t do it,” recalled Hatlestad.

That is how the girls who were only six at the time of their first donation jumped to the rescue.



“My hair’s usually been short. I said I can grow my hair out. That’s how it started. 10 years later, this is what it is,” Hatlestad said.

Now a high schooler, Stella has been looking forward to this day when hair meets the scissors again.

“I feel really excited about it. I mean, I’ve been wanting to get my hair cut for a while now and you know it’s for a great cause and everything so I always feel good about cutting my hair,” she said.



After five long years of growing their hair, it’s time for the big harvest.



Hair harvesting is now a family tradition of a sort for Hatlestad and his grandchildren. They hope to make a big difference in other people’s lives as they donate to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss.



“Give little girls a chance to have a nice head of hair to just feel confident and everything and my great-grandma had cancer and everything so it’s kinda an honor,” said Stella

Sometime soon, Olivia is looking forward to doing the big chop too. Until then Hatlestad is urging individuals to consider donating too.

Hatlestad says giving away your hair is painless and costs nothing.