BIG FAN ALERT: ND man shares decades worth of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

Fans all over the globe continue to mourn the death of world-class basketball star Kobe Bryant. Here in the Peace Garden State, many have turned to social media to show their own remorse for this shocking loss.

Mandan local Kyle Leingang recently posted on Facebook to prove he is The Black Mamba’s No. 1 fan. Leingang has been an L.A. Lakers fan before he could even walk, and it’s all because of his dad.

“I just have the oldest pictures too of my old man wearing Lakers gear and him dressing me in Lakers gear before I could even talk. So I didn’t really have a choice… I was just destined to be a Lakers fan with him too,” said Leingang.

Leingang’s dad was the former deputy chief of the Mandan Police Department and died a few years ago from cancer. He told KX some of his greatest memories with him were watching the Lakers and Bryant dominating the court.

“We would stay up late. We would be watching every game until– they always played in LA so they would always be on way late and we would watch them until about 12:30. And we would just talk hoops and he would tell about all the great Laker teams of the ’80s that was his favorite and Magic Johnson was his favorite,” he said.

With such a strong history and loyalty to the Lakers — it made it that much harder for him to hear the news about Bryant’s death.

“I remember getting about 15 texts and calls and I kept hitting ignore and then I saw five or 10 messages all at once and I couldn’t even speak at all. I had to go home right away. I went home and turned on the tv and it was just all surreal.”

However, Leingang does have a “few” things to remember The Black Mamba by. For over 20 years he has saved every Kobe magazine, every original L.A. Times news article, and every newspaper clipping he could get his hands on about Kobe. He has items from all world and even put them in chronological order.

But it’s more than just being a fan for Leingang — he said Bryant has taught him some of his biggest life lessons.

“Anything you do invest everything into it. Don’t leave anything on the table and give it your all. So if you either succeed or fail you can’t say you didn’t try,” said Leingang.

His two biggest heroes will always remain his dad, and Kobe Bryant — and for Kyle, those two are enough for him and everyone else in the world.

“To be honest, there is just not any players that I want to go see play as much anymore because I feel like I have already watched the greatest of all time– you know,” Leingang added. “Yeah, I really don’t think there’s a bigger Kobe fan out there.”

Leingang told KX his main purpose of sharing his story is to let the Bryant family know how much of an impact Kobe had on him.