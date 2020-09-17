Big fentanyl drug bust means lives saved

KX News reported Wednesday that more than 5,000 fentanyl pills were seized by the Ward County Drug Task Force earlier this week.

Minot Police Chief John Klug says this is more than a major drug bust. It’s lives saved.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and according to Klug, is the cause of a majority of overdoses in the area.



This year alone, the Minot Police Department has responded to 67 overdoses. Eleven of them were fatal.

That compares to 31 overdoses in all of 2019, with three resulting in death.

“Out of 5,000 pills, somebody’s not going to make it,” Klug said. “So this seizure definitely saved lives. Anytime we can take fentanyl off the streets, it’s another life saved.”

Klug encourages anyone who struggles with opioid addiction or knows someone who does, to have Narcan in their possession.