Big Horn County Attorney: Foul play not ruled out in Not Afraid’s death

Now, new developments in the death of a 16-year-old in southwest Montana.

Just days after Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair ruled out foul play in the death of Selena Not Afraid, a county attorney is demanding all evidence related to the search be turned over.

Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris says his office has not made a ruling on whether her death was foul play — and Not Afraid’s death is still a criminal investigation, despite the sheriff’s statement.

Harris says he advised the sheriff’s office to make no more public comments on the case.

Not Afraid was reported missing on New Year’s Day.

Her body was found Monday morning, near the spot she went missing– at a rest stop along I-90. Authorities are still waiting for results from an autopsy.