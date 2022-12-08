MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, city leaders in Mandan said ‘yes’ to allowing a cigar shop owner to sell her goods off-site.

Back in October, Josette Depree, who owns Big Stick Cigars on Main in Mandan asked the city for a mobile permit that would allow her to sell cigars and tobacco at private events.

This week was the second and final consideration of the ordinance, which the city commission approved.

Dupree plans to sell her goods at fishing and golf tournaments around Mandan.

Dupree already has a mobile license from the state and says she hopes to see a measure legalizing cigar lounges voted on during this winter’s legislative session.