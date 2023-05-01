BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Go! Bismarck-Mandan encourages students to Bike and Roll to School.

According to a news release, Bike and Roll to School Day is a national observance that celebrates the joys of active commuting while also building a sense of community.

This addresses the need to make routes to school safer for active trips or just to encourage kids to be more active.

This type of event can be a powerful tool to inspire lasting change and are fun.

Biking all the way or just part of the way to school is a great chance to add physical activity to the day.

Physical activity is not only great for our bodies, but it also helps with concentration and learning.

Kids of all ages are encouraged to participate in 60 minutes of daily activity.

If you live far from school, you would park a few blocks away and ride the bike the rest of the way.

This year’s official date is May 3, but kids can celebrate any day this month that fits their schedule better.

If you would like more information about Bike and Roll to School Day, you can visit their website.