Bike lanes coming to Minot, city council approve lowering speed limit

Local News

The Magic City could soon be rolling out a change that would affect motorists on a busy road.

For the first time, Minot will see bike lanes for cyclists, and drivers behind the wheel will have to move over, and slow down.

“Bismarck has had it. They have had it for years. I’m riding bikes down there with my family and there was a bike lane. The first time I saw it I was amazed,” said Rory Schell, owner of Val’s Cyclery in Minot.

He said you can find them in other cities in North Dakota, and he is excited about it happening here.

“People over the years have realized that we don’t have a lot of bike and combined trails through the town, so a lot of times you’re riding your bike on the sidewalk then the street,” said Schell.

City of Minot Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz said Minot is ready to get in on the action.

“So what we are going to do is rechip the road and reallocate some of the space to make bike lanes,” said Joersz.

The plan to install bike lanes on a portion of 16th Street NW has already been approved through the North Dakota Department of Transportation and will cost the city anywhere between $5,000-$10,000

Now, Minot City Council has voted on a decision that goes hand-in-hand with the new road addition.

“The proposed change for city council tonight [Feb. 18] is to actually lower the speed limit, lower the posted speed limit,” said Joersz.

Lower the speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 30. That is what Joersz said is recommended when they introduce a new type of traveler to that area.

“Kinda taking a step back and looking at it in a complete street style. How can we accommodate all users,” said Joersz.

Joersz said bids are out now for the restriping and bike-lane addition. The posted speed will stay the same until the project is complete.

