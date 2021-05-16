Biker group recognizes motorcycle safety month

Babes with Bikes is a group of ladies in the Bismarck Mandan area that’s been around for one year now.

“Most of the bike clubs are men only. So we started this so we could get together, it’s a Facebook group, and plan short or long rides. And even though it’s fun to ride, all the ladies agree: safety comes first,” Kathy Kindelspire said.

“Absolutely take the ABATE safety course. I knew nothing about motorcycles and I took that course

and it taught me most of what I needed to know in order to get on a bike,” Jeni Hardy said.

She says always be aware of your surroundings, wear protective gear and find a bike that fits your body type.



“Buy a bike that fits you. Don’t buy your bike because it looks good. Buy something that fits. Make sure you’re flat foot on the ground. Something you can hold. Something you can lift if you lay it down, cause you’ll lay it down,” Hardy said.

Penny Woodward agrees that safety is key, but to have fun along the way, even if that means changing the type of bike you ride.



“About a year ago I wasn’t feeling my balance. My head wasn’t on two wheels, and I wasn’t ready to give up the wind in my hair so I make the transition to a trike,” Woodward said.

Louis Sundquist made a similar change too.

“I started out on a smaller bike and then you get more comfortable with it and

just practice a lot, look where you wanna go, always be aware of your surroundings

just ride alert,” Sundquist said.

Since transitioning she found her joy in riding again, and that’s what it’s all about.

The group also says to make sure you know how to get on and off the bike, have protective gear, and if you’re driving a car… be aware of bikers on the road.