Bikers across Bismarck-Mandan rallied the streets to remember Sam Von Ruden and raise funds for his family

In continuing coverage, the community is rallying behind the family of a Bismarck teenager who died this month.

Bikers across Bismarck-Mandan rode the streets to remember an 18-year-old who lost his life two weeks ago while riding a motorcycle.

Connie Glasser remembers the day she learned her 18-year-old grandson, Sam Von Ruden died in a motorcycle crash.

“I got a phone call from the police department about 11:40; something around there. He asked if I was in relation, and I said yeah he lives here, I’m his grandmother, and he asked me to come down to the hospital,” said Connie Glasser, Sam Von Ruden’s grandmother.

Now, Glasser is left with just memories of her grandson and funeral expenses.



“He was full of life and energetic, and now I miss him coming through those doors after work. What’s for supper grandma? It’s really hard,” Glasser said.



16-year-old Tony Lagmen, a motorcycle rider himself, felt compelled to help.



“I have a friend named Kyleigh who posted a lot of stuff on social media about awareness of Sam’s death. When I found out he died, and how he died, I asked her if I should start a motorcycle ride,” Lagmen said.

Lagmen recruited over 100 motorcycle riders to join the cause, and bring awareness to motorcycle safety while remembering Von Ruden.



“One of the weekends; what we do as bikers is supporting people and different causes throughout the year.,” said Andy Lam, Second Brigade Motor Club.



Tony’s Dad, who also rides a motorcycle said he feels emotional about Von Ruden leaving this world too soon.



“My son is 16, and he’s a rider; he has other friends that are riders. I can’t imagine. My heart just goes out to the family,” said Drew Lagmen, Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club.



Lagmen said the 18-year-old will be missed.



“He was a great person; he was just like a friend. He always had good advice. He was like a kind person. Like a really nice person,” he said.

The biker community helped raise over $1,000 for the Von Ruden family.



“I’m so grateful. He’s had so much out pouring of love with the other events that were put on. Now this is finalizing it. It’s been a lot easier, it is making it a lot easier to cope to know somebody is thinking of you,” Glasser said.



Riders started in Bismarck this morning, and spent a few hours going through Mandan and the surrounding area.

