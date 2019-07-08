Bikers pass through Bismarck for a cause

A group of about 30 people from across the US pedaled through Bismarck today..

The team is heading to Seattle from Baltimore to raise money for the Ulman Cancer Foundation, an organization that creates support for young adults and their loved ones, impacted by cancer.



Today, cancer is the leading killer for 20 to 39-year-olds.



This is their halfway stop on a 55-hundred mile trek.

Each day, they pedal around 70 to 100 miles.

They’ve already traveled just about 22-hundred, so far.

The trip has three legs with a leg leader in each group. The leader is in charge of finding shelter, food, showers, laundry and resources in each place they stop along the way.

Alana Gross, one of the group directors, said they got lucky during their stay in Bismarck. McCabe United Methodist church has all the resources they need.

Pictured is Alana Gross, one of the three group directors, in front of their van.

