Bill cuts list of dangerous weapons, allows guns at events

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some pro-gun North Dakota legislators are taking another shot at allowing people to carry hidden firearms at sporting and athletic events.

Dickinson Republican Luke Simons’ bill also would cut nearly two dozen items from the state’s list of dangerous weapons.  

Almost all of the testimony Monday was centered around narrowing the list of dangerous weapons.

No one on the committee questioned amending state law to allow people to legally carry firearms at a sporting or athletic events.  

Simons said that expanding the state’s gun laws to include those activities “is the main intent” of the bill.

