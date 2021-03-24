Bill helping homeless youth receive health care passes House

A bill that would make it easier for children who are homeless to receive health care got the OK in North Dakota’s House of Representatives.

Specifically, Senate Bill 2265 allows those 14 or older who are homeless to consent to health care without permission of a parent. Currently, documentation like a birth certificate or ID is needed, but this bill would allow the nonprofit or government entity helping the person vouch for his or her status. The bill does, however, exempt abortion as a service the individual would not be allowed to receive.

“An unaccompanied minor would be able to access medical, dental and behavioral health examinations, care and treatment without the permission or consent of a parent or guardian who is not currently part of their living situation,” Rep. Gretchen Dobervich said.

The bill passed by a vote of 66 to 28, and is headed to the governor’s desk.

