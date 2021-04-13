Bill limiting transgender athlete participation would have no effect on Minot State University

A bill that would limit transgender athletes from participating in public school sports has raised no concerns for one university.

House Bill 1298 was first introduced in January, but has since been amended to tack on a study.

If adopted, the bill would affect students in K-12.

KX News spoke to the Athletic Director with Minot State who says the NCAA has had a longstanding policy since 2011 that’s inclusive and allows transgenders to play and sport.

He says as long as athletes are following that policy, then no problems exist.

“We wholeheartedly believe in the NCAA’s policy and how they have it labeled and any student that follows that we’ll be more than happy to accommodate their opportunity,” Andy Carter said.

The amended version of the bill, which passed 4 to 2, will head to both the House and Senate again for a vote.