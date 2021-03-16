Bill to allow schools flexibility for students pursuing vocational path

Both houses of North Dakota’s legislature passed a bill that could make traditional classroom learning requirements a thing of the past. Senate Bill 2196 gives schools more flexibility to allow students to pursue a vocational career, while still meeting graduation standards.

“As our current policy read, you had to sit through 21 units of time in particular course subject areas,” Ann Ellefson, an academic support director for North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction, said.

Ellefson oversees North Dakota’s competency-based learning, which lets students achieve course credit by showing competency in a subject, even if that’s outside the schoolhouse.

“They might demonstrate their skill set in mathematics in an alternate fashion, such as welding,” Ellefson said.

Rep. Pat Heinert says he sponsored the bill to give students more choices.

“They’ll be able to do some research and studies in the vo-tech [vocational-technical] area but still gain a mathematics course credit for it or an English course credit for it because they are writing reports and they are doing research. That’s the whole idea behind it,” Heinert said.

The bill doesn’t force schools to make changes but allows for the Department of Public instruction to create a framework focused on concepts a student would need to master to graduate. After that, districts could decide if and how to implement it.

“It’s not a mandate and it doesn’t cost a dime, but it creates great opportunity to continue to move further away from the industrialized, ‘I lecture, you learn’ model of education,” Sen. Erin Oban said.

Before its passage in both houses, the bill heard favorable testimony from educators from Beulah, Bismarck, Mandan and North Dakota United, a group that represents teachers, to name a few.

The bill passed in the Senate 46 to 1 and in the House 90 to 2. Next up — a signature from the governor in order for it to become law.