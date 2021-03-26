Bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana fails in North Dakota Senate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Thursday, the Senate defeated a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana.

New on Friday, an effort to merely decriminalize small amounts of cannabis was also rejected.

Only 13 senators approved of a bill that would have changed the penalty for possessing one ounce of marijuana from a crime, to a non-criminal offense carrying a $50 fine.

Thirty-two senators rejected that idea.

“Marijuana is a dangerous drug that we should not be legalizing at this time. If we didn’t pass a bill yesterday that would have legalized it with a lot of restrictions and regulations, then to legalize it today I think is very wrong-thinking,” said Republican Sen. Diane Larson, of Bismarck.

Another lawmaker who supported the bill noted that “legalizing” and “decriminalizing” are not interchangeable.

Nonetheless, the effort went up in smoke.

That means possessing an ounce of weed will remain an infraction with a fine of up to $1,000.

