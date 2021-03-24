Bill to keep Minot’s intermodal rail service gets some pushback in the House

A bill with a $10 million price tag to continue a service that benefits farmers is hitting some snags at the state legislature. Karassa Stinchcomb shares what some lawmakers consider to be deceiving.

In October 2020, Minot’s intermodal rail service became operational after nearly 20 years.

It allows farmers to load their products right here in Minot to be shipped internationally at a reduced shipping cost.

“This gives them one more avenue, through which they can ship their grain or their product with identity preservation so that the end-user knows exactly where it came from,” said John MacMartin, president of the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Since October, the railway has sent 15 trains and 3,000 containers worth of local crops to the Seattle area.

To keep the service going, Senate Bill 2245 was introduced.

$2 million of it would go toward track improvements. The remaining $8 million would allow the Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation to purchase the intermodal facility from the banks that acquired it through foreclosure.

“That way it stays in a semi-public domain so that if our current operator decided that he was no longer interested in doing this, we don’t have to try and find a way to buy it back from him. We can look for another operator to keep the intermodal facility going,” MacMartin.

It passed with a vote of 46-1.

But some state reps are calling the bill a bank buyout.

“We are treating this as a business. When you’re looking at something that’s attempting to produce a profit and so the concept of taking some state public money and putting it towards a private entity’s enterprise is where the problem is,” said Scott Louser, assistant House Majority Leader.

Louser says right now, there’s an amendment that will be presented to the Appropriations Committee in the House later this week.

It would address the track improvements not the second half of the bill.

“I think the avenue that looks like that’s going to gain traction, no pun intended, is probably going to be this about $2.5 million out of the farmer’s program at the Bank of North Dakota as opposed to taxpayer dollars,” Louser said.

If the bill does fail, MacMartin says the chamber will meet with the banks to see if they can agree on a different price point.

Louser says he expects the amendment to be heard by the House Appropriations Committee by the end of the week.