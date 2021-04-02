Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bill to prevent mask mandates gets “do not pass” recommendation from Senate committee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bill to prevent mask mandates in the state got voted down by a Senate committee on Thursday.

House Bill 1323 passed the House but could face an uncertain future in the Senate, with a do not pass recommendation from the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee.

The bill heard hours of testimony from both sides, and the hearing room had a crowd waiting outside to get in.

Lawmakers who sponsored the bill say it protects individual freedom, but others who testified say the mask mandate has worked in North Dakota.

“There’s ample data that when our communities masked up, our grandmas and grandpas lived, and when they didn’t, they died in large numbers,” said Dr. Stephen McDonough, a former pediatrician.

North Dakota was under a mask mandate from mid-November through January, and during that time cases dropped significantly.

The full Senate will vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Evangel Pastor Josh Skjoldal

Distracted Driving

Hiring Spree; Higher Costs

Sights & Smells

Burgum to Medora

Property Fire

Medora Fire Latest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Mask Mandate Bill

Thermal Imaging

Fair Hiring

Easter Egg Hunt

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Medora Fire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News