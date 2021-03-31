Bill to prevent state restriction of business hours or capacity fails

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bill to prevent state and local government from restricting business hours or limiting capacity failed in the Senate Wednesday.

This comes as bars and restaurants have been affected by mandates from the governor a few months ago limiting in-person dining capacity and closing times. During hearings, Minot and Fargo’s mayors opposed the bill saying it restricted local authority’s ability to act in an emergency situation, like a flood or natural disaster.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken says it would’ve made it difficult for local leaders to do what’s best for their area.

“What happens if we have a flooding event, or we have to close a road? We need to limit the capacity of a business. That would never be our intent, but there are certain public safety issues, and things that could preclude a business from being open, and we have to have that ability,” Bakken said.

But those who supported the bill said it would have addressed government overreach the state experienced during the past year.

“This bill is here because it’s trying to get rid of the nonsense that happened this last year. It makes no sense that we can fill one building due to the fire department’s guidelines and architectural guidelines, but we can have someone come in and say, no we don’t want anyone in after 10 o’clock,” Sen. Oley Larsen said.

The bill failed 15 to 32, after having passed in the House 54 to 39. Cities will maintain the authority to regulate business hours and capacity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Road to Recovery Payton Binder

NDC MAR 31

High School Track

Dickinson Baseball

Girls wrestling sanctioned in North Dakota

RW: Shelly Weppler

TR 4 Heart and Soul Egg Hunt

Sanford Now Offering Vax for 16+

KX Convo: Dr. Mike Bitz

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News