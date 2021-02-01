Bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2027 fails in North Dakota

A bill that would usher in a $15 hourly minimum wage over the next six years will not be moving forward in the session.

The failed legislation would have bumped up the current minimum wage, set federally at $7.25 to $9 this August, and every year after increase by a dollar until 2027 when the figure would hit 15.

This comes as President Joe Biden has shown support for raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, despite hurdles in Congress.

Fargo Democratic Rep. LaurieBeth Hager sponsored the bill, and says it would help those living in poverty, and put the state closer to the wages of neighboring states.

“By increasing the minimum wage in our state, we can reduce poverty and provide so that no kids are hungry in our state. The adjacent states to us all have higher minimum wages than us, and I think it’s time we’re on par with South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana,” Hager said.

Representatives of various business industries testified against the bill, saying an increase in wages would be offset by other negative effects, like fewer jobs, reduced benefits and higher prices of products, among other downsides.

Currently, workers in 24 states this year will see a bump in wages with new laws to increase pay.

