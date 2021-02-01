Bill would add Native American education to school curriculum

A bill would require public and private schools to teach students about Native American history.

According to the proposed legislation, the curriculum would be a four-week course covering contributions of Native Americans, tribal history, sovereignty, culture and treaty rights, among other topics.

Democratic Sen. Richard Marcellais is one of the bill’s sponsors — he’s also one of just a handful of Native Americans to ever serve in the state senate.

During a hearing this afternoon, Sen. Joan Heckaman introduced the bill, and read the testimony from Marcellais, who was absent.

“There are already some prepared lessons developed with the input of tribal elders from different tribes, following essential understandings that the elders developed. This project continues to grow with new lessons and content and are available to download from the department’s website.”

A few spoke in opposition to Senate Bill 2304, including North Dakota’s Council of Educational Leaders, who say the bill removes processes in place for local school boards and teachers to decide curriculum instead of the state.

But many others, including tribal members, spoke in support of the requirements. Three Affiliated Tribes member Ken Hall says North Dakota and U.S. history classes should include Native American history.

He also points to neighboring states like Montana, which have something similar to what this bill would provide.

“We cannot teach our children North Dakota studies without first teaching our children about the five sovereign tribes of North Dakota that have occupied these lands for thousands of lands. They’re original peoples of the land,” Hall said.

The Senate Education Committee did not yet vote on whether to recommend the bill’s passage. A separate bill passed in the House last month by a vote of 64-27 requiring public elementary school students complete a Patriotism Project.