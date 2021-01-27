Bill would automatically add prenup agreement to new marriages in North Dakota

A bill that would essentially apply a prenuptial agreement to every marriage in the state has been introduced at the state legislature.

Rep. Dick Anderson says House Bill 1121 would make any assets you own prior to getting married, yours if you do get divorced.

A similar bill has been introduced a dozen times prior to this, but failed every time.

Anderson says some of his constituents have been going through multi-year-long divorces and he doesn’t want this to continue to happen to other North Dakotans.

“Both judges and two of the attorneys that I talked to said it would be ideal if there was just a step-way that they could agree with this and get it through the court system because to wait five to six years for a divorce is too long,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the bill is expected to be heard on the House floor on Thursday morning.

