Bill would bring paid family medical leave program to North Dakota

Medical emergencies are unpredictable. That’s one reason behind a bill being considered at the Capitol.

KX was there as the first committee hearing took place about paid family medical leave.

The House Industry, Business and Labor Committee held the first testimony on House Bill 1441.

It would create a paid medical leave statewide program, allowing employers and employees to pay 6 cents of every $10 of wages into a fund.

“If we saw anything during the pandemic is that people need to have the opportunity to take the time to take care of themselves, to take care of others,” explained Bismarck Sen. Erin Oban.

The bill would allow employees to be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave in the case certain events happen.

Some of the scenarios under the eligible events are:

Within the first year of the birth, adoption or fostering of a child

A serious physical or mental health condition of the employee or family member

If an employee or family member is a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking

“If they’re having a baby or if they’re facing those last days you know of a loved one. That they have that opportunity to be where they need to be without losing a paycheck,” shared Oban.

Oban introduced the bill with a group of Democrats and Republicans and most of the day’s testimony was in favor of the bill.

But others, like the Greater North Dakota Chamber, have concerns. They argued that the government shouldn’t require businesses to participate.

“Is that really the role of the government or the role of businesses? We feel like businesses should have that flexibility to work with their employees on a one on one basis,” explained Matt Gardner, Director of Government Affairs for the GNDC.

If the bill becomes law, it would be optional for employers to contribute to the fund. But if they chose to do so, they would be eligible for a tax credit.

Under House Bill 1441, individuals could only be eligible to receive a maximum of $1,000 a week while out on leave.