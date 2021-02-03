Bill would bring paid family medical leave program to North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medical emergencies are unpredictable. That’s one reason behind a bill being considered at the Capitol.

KX was there as the first committee hearing took place about paid family medical leave.

The House Industry, Business and Labor Committee held the first testimony on House Bill 1441.

It would create a paid medical leave statewide program, allowing employers and employees to pay 6 cents of every $10 of wages into a fund.

“If we saw anything during the pandemic is that people need to have the opportunity to take the time to take care of themselves, to take care of others,” explained Bismarck Sen. Erin Oban.

The bill would allow employees to be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave in the case certain events happen.

Some of the scenarios under the eligible events are:

  • Within the first year of the birth, adoption or fostering of a child
  • A serious physical or mental health condition of the employee or family member
  • If an employee or family member is a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking

“If they’re having a baby or if they’re facing those last days you know of a loved one. That they have that opportunity to be where they need to be without losing a paycheck,” shared Oban.

Oban introduced the bill with a group of Democrats and Republicans and most of the day’s testimony was in favor of the bill.

But others, like the Greater North Dakota Chamber, have concerns. They argued that the government shouldn’t require businesses to participate.

“Is that really the role of the government or the role of businesses? We feel like businesses should have that flexibility to work with their employees on a one on one basis,” explained Matt Gardner, Director of Government Affairs for the GNDC.

If the bill becomes law, it would be optional for employers to contribute to the fund. But if they chose to do so, they would be eligible for a tax credit.

Under House Bill 1441, individuals could only be eligible to receive a maximum of $1,000 a week while out on leave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Veterans Vaccines

Warnings against Super Bowl parties

Vet Assistance

Truck Crash

How Lucie met Cauli: Cat owner shares how she discovered her beloved pet

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Emergency Declaration

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News