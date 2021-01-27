Bill would legalize sports betting

The topic of sports betting was on the House Judiciary Committee’s agenda on Wednesday.

People from across the state came to testify in front of the committee on House Bill 1234. Many of them argued sports betting should not be allowed.

People who testified against the bill argue it would have negative effects on people battling gambling addiction.

They also argued that legalizing sports betting statewide would hinder a primary source of income for tribal nations.

And the North Dakota University System argues it would adversely affect the university community.

“Really on the face, just sports betting just underlines the integrity of the game and it really renders unpaid athletes vulnerable to money just flowing through the respected games. It’s really contingent on their performance,” said Lisa Johnson, the Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs for the North Dakota University System.

Rep. James Kasper, who sponsored the bill, told the committee the structure of the bill needs to be revised, so the conversation will continue.

