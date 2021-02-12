Bills to improve Capitol accessibility get favorable recommendations in committee

It’s looking more likely that accessibility improvements in the Capitol will begin as soon as May.

Two nearly identical bills in both chambers would spend $750,000 on building upgrades to improve signage, widen doorways and make smaller hearing rooms easier to get into.

Senate Bill 2146 got a “do-pass” recommendation before being referred to a second committee, and an identical bill in the House got a “do-pass” recommendation earlier this week.

Though neither has been voted on by the floors yet, there appears to be support for updating building features to make it easier for those with disabilities to navigate.

“To my friends with impairments, they say we’ve complied with ADA, but it’s been around for 30 years and we really need to get in the 21st century for compliance,” Senate Bill 2146 sponsor Sen. Randy Burckhard said.

The bills have emergency clauses that say changes would take effect immediately if enacted, meaning upgrades could start as early as this spring.