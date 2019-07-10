Bimarck PD Looking for Police Academy Applications

The Bismarck PD wants you to join the force and apply to be a part of their Citizen Police Academy.

It’s a series of classes taught by BPD meant to give everyday people a better understanding of what police officers and the department undertake on a daily basis.

The academy is 11 weeks long and meets one night a week for three hours. There is no cost to participate.

Applications can be turned in from July 10, 2019 to August 11, 2019. You must be 18 years of age in order to apply.

In order to apply, CLICK HERE https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1551/Citizen-Police-Academy

Or go to the Bismarck Police Department at 700 S. 9th St.