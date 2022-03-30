Young girls struggle with mental health and self-esteem issues as early as seven years old, according to childrensmentalhealth.com.

That’s one reason why a local organization called BIO Girls is working to change that.



“We work on activities that help them realize how valuable their uniqueness is and build self-esteem,” said Co-Director Lindsay Hoes.



Beautiful inside and out — that’s something every parent wants their child to feel.



With the help of the nonprofit BIO Girls, these two co-directors want to help more young girls feel that beauty.



With daughters of their own, they know the importance of having a resource that helps navigate those crucial years.



“Those are very formative years for girls, that a lot of changes are going on. And just to help build that self-confidence and giving them those tools to help carry them into those later adolescent years is really why we, target that age group,” said Co-Director Kristy Hokenson.



They say BIO Girls have been valuable across North Dakota.



After hearing about the program from a Fargo director, Hokenson knew that she and Hoes could start something amazing together in Minot.



“I think why other girls should join is because we get to help people in need with community service and we get to know that we love doing something and we all have that in common,” said sixth-grader Katy Andersen.



“My favorite thing about BIO Girls is getting to know new people and training for the 5K,” said fourth-grader Olivia Andersen.



As they move into their fifth year, they want to spread the word about upcoming registration.

“Registration is starting on April 12th, we’re opening that up,” said Hokenson.



Up to 40 girls can register. They’ll meet once a week for 12 weeks and participate in activities aimed to make them stronger mentally, emotionally and physically.



The girls even run a 5K in July.



“For four years we’ve been able to see the process in action. And every year we see a complete and total transformation in the girls,” said Hoes.



The girls partner with volunteer mentors from the area.



These mentors help develop communication skills, compassion and kindness, help with peer pressure and more.



BIO Girls is a program for girls in second through sixth grade.