BIO Girls help fill food pantry boxes in Bismarck

BIO Girls in the Bismarck area are helping restock the Little Free Pantry boxes throughout the city as a part of their service.

Second through sixth graders have been collecting non-perishable foods to help people who are facing tough times.

Eight-year-old Hadley Currie collected items while shopping for groceries, as she learns the importance of giving back to others.

Tuesday night, they are hoping to fill at least 12 of the Little Free Pantry boxes.

“It’s a great way for girls to learn so they can be kind to other people,” said Currie.

“We’re just really happy that we get to do projects that do serve the community. That’s something that really is important to us and more importantly the lesson that we give the girls,” said Brandy Currie, the co-site director.

Based on past experience it’s likely that all of the food will be gone by Wednesday, but the girls hope the community will pitch in and help with refilling the boxes.