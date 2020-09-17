BioBlitz — Bismarck Park District wants you looking around more

The Bismarck Park District is participating in a 10-day national event for people to discover the pollinators and wildlife in their areas.

Called “BioBlitz,” participants will use a phone app called ‘iNaturalist” to photograph and upload images of plants, insects and animals they see in and around their community.

This will help build a large visual database of pollinators and wildlife many people might not have known were in their area.

It’s all party of the national “Parks for Pollinators” campaign and it runs Sept. 20 – 30.

To participate, simply download the iNaturalist app and register. Then go to www.inaturalist.org/projects/parks-for-pollinators-2020-bismarck-parks-and-recreation-district to join the project in the Bismarck area. A map and more information are available at the link.