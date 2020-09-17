BioBlitz — Bismarck Park District wants you looking around more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Park District is participating in a 10-day national event for people to discover the pollinators and wildlife in their areas.

Called “BioBlitz,” participants will use a phone app called ‘iNaturalist” to photograph and upload images of plants, insects and animals they see in and around their community.

This will help build a large visual database of pollinators and wildlife many people might not have known were in their area.

It’s all party of the national “Parks for Pollinators” campaign and it runs Sept. 20 – 30.

To participate, simply download the iNaturalist app and register. Then go to www.inaturalist.org/projects/parks-for-pollinators-2020-bismarck-parks-and-recreation-district to join the project in the Bismarck area. A map and more information are available at the link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss