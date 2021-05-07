Bird Electric Scooters officially arrive in Bismarck

The Bird (s) have landed in Bismarck, that is the Bird Electric Scooters.

The Bismarck City Commission unanimously approved an agreement with Bird to provide rental scooters from April through the end of the year. Now the electric scooters are available for residents to ride around the downtown area.

Riders can use the scooters through a mobile phone application and pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.

The company plans on offering scooters to residents and visitors in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.

The scooters would operate on the street and in bike lanes similar to a bicycle, and would be enabled via a geofence to operate in specific areas within the community. Scooters are available to rent between 4 a.m. to midnight via a smartphone app and all users are required to be 18 years of age or over to access the scooters.

Users are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road. The electric scooters have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways.