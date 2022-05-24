Birds do cross the roads and they also make nests underneath the railroad track which not only causes a mess, but it also affects our health.

The underpass in Bismarck on 7th Street will be closed Tuesday night in order to install bird nets.

These nets will help reduce the number of droppings which can affect our health if we breathe in the chemical odors.

Bird droppings carry more than 60 known diseases, such as ornithosis, which is comparable to pneumonia. The bird netting installation will impact our roads with detours.

Southbound traffic will be asked to detour west to Main Avenue to 5th Street and south to Bowen Avenue.

Traffic will reopen Wednesday morning.