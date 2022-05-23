A new kind of transportation will soon be coming to Minot.

You can expect to see Bird Scooters on sidewalks and bike paths soon.

Bird Scooters and the Minot City Council have reached an agreement to supply Minot with scooters that can be rented and will provide a new way to get around town.

KX News spoke with the City of Minot’s Public Information Officer, Derek Hackett, who says these scooters are just another way to make Minot more mobile to all.

The scooters are already in Bismarck and have been in the Capital City since last year.