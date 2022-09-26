A large group of bird watchers kept a close eye on the skies at a local park in Bismarck. The Audubon was the host of this event and spectators enjoyed a 1.65-mile trail of nothing but nature and birds spreading their wings. Blue Jays, Robins, Waxwings, Geese, and even chickadees have been spotted in the park so far.

“We’re expecting to see quite a diversity,” Audubon Dakota Senior Coordinator of Engagement Meghan Carter Johnson said.

Dele Heimert is very enthusiastic about bird watching. He grew up on a farm in North Dakota so his binoculars have been capturing birds for ten years.

“Once a week for a few hours sometimes I’ll do more, sometimes I’ll do a few days’ worth of birdwatching,” Heimert said.

It’s even more exciting for him compared to last year’s drought because this year, they are seeing a large increase in the bird population.

“If it’s dry there’s not enough food, the seeds, fruits, whatever, finding water. It’s more difficult but sometimes the places they have here will congregate the birds because they have water,” Heimert said.

Enthusiasts who may not have as much experience as Heimert can find a hobby everyone can enjoy regardless of age.

“Public space and urban environment for both experienced and inexperienced folks to come out which I think is certainly a benefit,” Johnson said.

A benefit many in the capital city can love at the Atkinson Nature Park.

“Seeing animals and birds and insects whatever it is, there’s a big variety and a lot of different birds to find,” Heimert said.

The Central Flyway through central and eastern North Dakota is like an interstate for migrating waterfowl making their way to and from breeding grounds in the spring and fall. Many simply stay put when reaching our many lakes and rivers. Four distinct seasons and many different habitats attract other smaller and sometimes rare species.