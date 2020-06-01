Cody Holte

Bis-Man area officers to attend services for Officer Cody Holte in Grand Forks

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Agencies from across the state will be also be heading east to honor Officer Cody Holte. We spoke to law enforcement from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office about the importance of being there to pay their respects.

“It’s to show solidarity and support with that community and again with our brothers in blue up there, to show them that we have their backs and that they have our support,” said Cpl. Josh Selle with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

“It does mean a lot, it means a lot to our agency, it means a lot to our law enforcement community across North Dakota and across the U.S.,” said Maj, Tom Iverson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“I worked with Cody, very briefly, but it was very important for me to go. But for as a community, we would want the same thing. We’re going there to show our support for him and especially for the family, and for our brothers and sisters in blue up there with Grand Forks police, the sheriff’s department, the Highway Patrol up there, UND police, we’re going there to show our support so it’s very important that we do that,” said Dept. Joe Citta with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Holte is the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Grand Forks since 1966, according to the Officer Down Memorial website. The last line of duty death, in the state, was Colt Allery in 2017.
He was a member of the Rolette County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge