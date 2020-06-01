Bis-Man area officers to attend services for Officer Cody Holte in Grand Forks

Agencies from across the state will be also be heading east to honor Officer Cody Holte. We spoke to law enforcement from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office about the importance of being there to pay their respects.

“It’s to show solidarity and support with that community and again with our brothers in blue up there, to show them that we have their backs and that they have our support,” said Cpl. Josh Selle with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

“It does mean a lot, it means a lot to our agency, it means a lot to our law enforcement community across North Dakota and across the U.S.,” said Maj, Tom Iverson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“I worked with Cody, very briefly, but it was very important for me to go. But for as a community, we would want the same thing. We’re going there to show our support for him and especially for the family, and for our brothers and sisters in blue up there with Grand Forks police, the sheriff’s department, the Highway Patrol up there, UND police, we’re going there to show our support so it’s very important that we do that,” said Dept. Joe Citta with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Holte is the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Grand Forks since 1966, according to the Officer Down Memorial website. The last line of duty death, in the state, was Colt Allery in 2017.

He was a member of the Rolette County Sheriff’s office.