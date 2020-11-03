Bis-Man mayors look forward to 2021 growth in State of the Cities address

How are our towns fairing amidst a pandemic? We got an update as the annual State of the Cities was held virtually Tuesday.

“After I listened to Mayor Bakken’s presentation this morning, you look around and we’re really living in a great community. The City of Mandan, the City of Lincoln, and the City of Bismarck, we’re very fortunate of everything that we got going on here,” said Mandan’s Mayor Tim Helbling.

Both Bismarck and Mandan’s mayors spoke at the annual State of the Cities to give an update on what has been done in the past year and what’s to come next year. Both cities have big plans to expand.

“In 2020, 150 permits were issued for new single-family homes. Commercial permits are up 20 percent over 2019. All other types of residential construction are up 38 percent over last year. There are currently six renaissance zone projects the approved and are underway pending completion,” said Bismarck’s Mayor Steve Bakken.

“Spending your money locally is a huge impact to our community. We have great businesses. We have great residents in all three communities. Again I appreciate all that the residents have done for the City of Mandan in support of us and our businesses,” said Helbling.

Bakken thanked Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health for its work through the ongoing pandemic.

“Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health staff have been involved in contact tracing, public education, testing, assisting schools with a healthy returns to living plans and COVID-19 vaccine plans,” said Bakken.

Both mayors were also questioned about their priorities going into 2021.

“It’s our downtown and parks area and in conjunction with keeping all of our events,” said Helbling.

“We’ve been working very hard to develop a much closer relationship with our local legislators,” said Bakken.

Other contributors included school board members from both cities, who talked about overcoming COVID. Both park board presidents spoke about recent and future additions for people to enjoy.