BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The top priority for Bis-Man Transit is the safety of its riders and staff, and because of the winter snow that’s rolling in, services will be delayed on Thursday.

According to a news release, due to the pending inclement weather, Bis-Man Transit is planning on delaying the start of operations of both CAT bus and paratransit service to 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Fixed route CAT and paratransit buses will also tentatively begin operating at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Bis-Man Transit management will actively monitor weather conditions to determine if further service suspension is ended.

In addition, the CAT bus Blue route will be out of service for all hours of operation on Thursday.

Bsi-Man Transit will alert the public of additional service changes through the Bis-Man Transit website or Facebook page.

You can also access service changes by calling their administrative office at (701) 258-6817, and choosing option number five.