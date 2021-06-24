Bis-Man Transit lifts some COVID-19 protocols; face masks are still required to ride

Starting June 28, Bis-Man Transit will lift some safety protocols that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bis-man transit will no longer limit passenger capacity on fixed-route and para-transit buses. Building access will no longer be limited, and temperature screening for staff and guests who enter the building will be discontined. In addition, para-transit and demand response riders will no longer be restricted to scheduling one day in advance and can schedule rides up to 14 days in advance.

The federal mask requirement by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for riders and staff will remain in place through September 13, 2021.

Masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be available for all riders if necessary. All Bis-Man vehicles will continue to be deep cleaned and disinfected nightly.